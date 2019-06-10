More Backstage Notes from WWE Super Showdown: Vince McMahon At Show, Issues with Heat, More

Fightful has some new backstage details on this past weekend’s WWE Super Showdown event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

* Vince McMahon was at the show. The company and Vince reportedly see him being there as a way to show how much of a priority the shows in Saudi Arabia are for WWE.

* Part of Goldberg’s agreement with WWE to work the show was to fly his wife and son over to Saudi Arabia with WWE to attend.

* Many wrestlers backstage expected the Undertaker vs. Goldberg match to last only four to five minutes and were surprised it went as long as it did.

* Because of the heat, “hydration salt” drinks were passed out backstage to help prevent dehydration. They reportedly did not taste good. The conditions were described as “miserable” and “borderline unworkable” for many wrestlers.