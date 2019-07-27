WWE News: Updates for WWE Supercard, Artem Makes Spicy Margaritas for The Bella Twins

– WWE released the following details on new additions and updates to WWE Supercard:

New Cataclysm Throwback, Hall of Fame and Fusion cards come to WWE SuperCard

This week, 2K and Cat Daddy Games introduced all-new Cataclysm Throwback, Hall of Fame cards to WWE SuperCard.

These are the strongest non-event cards in the game, featuring a number of fan-favorite Superstars making their Cataclysm tier debuts.

Throwback cards include John Cena, Batista, Daniel Bryan, Brock Lesnar and Natalya. Hall of Fame Cards feature “Macho Man” Randy Savage, “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes, Booker T, Bret “Hit Man” Hart and Jerry “The King” Lawler. The Fusion cards include former NXT Champions Tommaso Ciampa and Shinsuke Nakamura, The Revival’s Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder, Chad Gable, the inaugural NXT UK Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai.

All of these cards are available now in WWE SuperCard, which is developed by Cat Daddy Games in conjunction with Visual Concepts, and is available now to download free of charge on the App Store for iOS devices, as well as the Google Play Store and Amazon Appstore for Android devices.