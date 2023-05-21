WWE SuperShow Full Results 05.20.2023: Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor Street Fight Headliner, More

A SuperShow live event was hosted by WWE today in Fayetteville, NC. You can see the complete results (courtesy of

Wrestling Bodyslam) and find some highlights below.

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair defeated Asuka and Bayley

* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin theory defeated Sheamus

* Solo Sikoa defeated Matt Riddle

* LWO (Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar) defeated The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest)

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley defeated Zelina Vega

* Omos defeated Ricochet

* The OC (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, & Karl Anderson) defeated Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, & Giovanni Vinci)

* Street Fight Match: Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor