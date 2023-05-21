wrestling / News
WWE SuperShow Full Results 05.20.2023: Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor Street Fight Headliner, More
A SuperShow live event was hosted by WWE today in Fayetteville, NC. You can see the complete results
below.
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair defeated Asuka and Bayley
* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin theory defeated Sheamus
* Solo Sikoa defeated Matt Riddle
* LWO (Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar) defeated The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest)
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley defeated Zelina Vega
* Omos defeated Ricochet
* The OC (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, & Karl Anderson) defeated Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, & Giovanni Vinci)
* Street Fight Match: Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor
