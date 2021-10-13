wrestling / News
WWE Supershow Lineups in Nov. & Dec.: Reigns vs. McIntyre, Big E vs. Lashley
– The Oncenter in Syracuse, New York announced the following lineup for the WWE Supershow set for the venue on Saturday, November 20.
* Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
* WWE Championship Street Fight: Big E (c) vs. Bobby Lashley in a Street Fight for the WWE Championship
* SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair
* Raw Women’s Champions Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks
– Meanwhile the Dow Center in Saginaw, Michigan announced the following lineup for the WWE Supershow on December 11 for the WWE Holiday Tour:
* Drew McIntyre and The New Day vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos
* WWE Championship: Big E (c) vs Bobby Lashley
* Bianca Belair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch
* Plus, RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro, Sasha Banks and RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair
