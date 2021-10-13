WWE Supershow Lineups in Nov. & Dec.: Reigns vs. McIntyre, Big E vs. Lashley

– The Oncenter in Syracuse, New York announced the following lineup for the WWE Supershow set for the venue on Saturday, November 20.

* Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

* WWE Championship Street Fight: Big E (c) vs. Bobby Lashley in a Street Fight for the WWE Championship

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

* Raw Women’s Champions Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks

– Meanwhile the Dow Center in Saginaw, Michigan announced the following lineup for the WWE Supershow on December 11 for the WWE Holiday Tour:

* Drew McIntyre and The New Day vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

* WWE Championship: Big E (c) vs Bobby Lashley

* Bianca Belair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

* Plus, RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro, Sasha Banks and RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair