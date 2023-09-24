– As noted, WWE held a Supershow last night at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California. Below are some results from the show, per Fightful:

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) beat Tiffany Stratton to retain the belt.

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (w/ Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) (c) beat Chad Gable (w/ Maxxine Dupri & Otis) to retain the title.

* The MVP Lounge with Omos

* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Dominik Mysterio. Omos interfered in the bout.

* Bronson Reed def. Otis (w/ Maxxine Dupri)

* WWE Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: IYO SKY (c) beat Asuka and Charlotte Flair to retain her title.

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) beat The Miz to retain the title.

You can also see some images and clips from the WWE Supershow event that were shared on social media below: