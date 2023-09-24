wrestling / News
WWE Supershow Live Event Results 9.23.23: Seth Rollins Beats The Miz in Headliner
– As noted, WWE held a Supershow last night at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California. Below are some results from the show, per Fightful:
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) beat Tiffany Stratton to retain the belt.
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (w/ Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) (c) beat Chad Gable (w/ Maxxine Dupri & Otis) to retain the title.
* The MVP Lounge with Omos
* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Dominik Mysterio. Omos interfered in the bout.
* Bronson Reed def. Otis (w/ Maxxine Dupri)
* WWE Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: IYO SKY (c) beat Asuka and Charlotte Flair to retain her title.
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) beat The Miz to retain the title.
You can also see some images and clips from the WWE Supershow event that were shared on social media below:
@BeckyLynchWWE tonight at #WWEPalmDesert 🤍 pic.twitter.com/naJFCU4zAk
— kim 🖤 (@realrampaigerr) September 24, 2023
Meat match #wwepalmsprings #wwepalmdesert pic.twitter.com/Hnei0rgJQh
— ✊🏾it’s y’all not ya’ll✊🏾 (@alcoholicgifts) September 24, 2023
Well…he tried #wwepalmdesert pic.twitter.com/RMnrEVPZ3c
— ✊🏾it’s y’all not ya’ll✊🏾 (@alcoholicgifts) September 24, 2023
Triple threat for the women’s championship @Iyo_SkyWWE @WWEAsuka @MsCharlotteWWE #wwepalmsprings #wwepalmdesert pic.twitter.com/cBiq0cWJYB
— ✊🏾it’s y’all not ya’ll✊🏾 (@alcoholicgifts) September 24, 2023
@WWERollins #WWEPalmSprings #WWEPalmdesert pic.twitter.com/MiCYCYdPs0
— Christian bello (@cbello32) September 24, 2023
Shenanigans! @CodyRhodes @DomMysterio35 @TheGiantOmos @The305MVP #wwepalmdesert #wwepalmsprings pic.twitter.com/skWIoteMVM
— ✊🏾it’s y’all not ya’ll✊🏾 (@alcoholicgifts) September 24, 2023