WWE Supershow Live Event Results 9.23.23: Seth Rollins Beats The Miz in Headliner

September 24, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Seth Rollins, WWE Supershow Image Credit: WWE

As noted, WWE held a Supershow last night at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California. Below are some results from the show, per Fightful:

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) beat Tiffany Stratton to retain the belt.
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (w/ Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) (c) beat Chad Gable (w/ Maxxine Dupri & Otis) to retain the title.
* The MVP Lounge with Omos
* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Dominik Mysterio. Omos interfered in the bout.
* Bronson Reed def. Otis (w/ Maxxine Dupri)
* WWE Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: IYO SKY (c) beat Asuka and Charlotte Flair to retain her title.
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) beat The Miz to retain the title.

You can also see some images and clips from the WWE Supershow event that were shared on social media below:

