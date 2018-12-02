WWE Supershow Live Results 12.1.18: AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe, More

– WWE held a Supershow live event in Mexico City on Saturday night, featuring a main event of AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe. The results were, per WrestleZone:

Shinsuke Nakamura Vs. Rey Mysterio for the US Title turns into a 3 on 3 tag match when The Colons and New Day interfere. Rey Mysterio pins Shinsuke Nakamura to get his team the win.

Drew McIntyre defeated Finn Balor.

Charlotte defeated Mandy Rose.

Elias defeated Baron Corbin & Bobby Lashley after Finn Balor causes a ringside distraction.

Buddy Murphy defeated Kalisto to retain the Cruiserweight Championship.

Seth Rollins defeated Dean Ambrose to retain the Intercontinental Championship.

Rusev & Lana defeated Andrade Cien Almas & Zelina Vega.

Roundey Rousey defeated Nia Jax to retain the RAW Women’s Championship after Tamina interfered.

AJ Styles defeated Samoa Joe.