WWE Supershow Live Results 2.23.20: Drew McIntyre Faces Seth Rollins, More

WWE held a Road To WrestleMania SuperShow on Sunday in Brandon, Manitoba headlined by Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins. The results were, per PWInsider:

* The Street Prophets def. Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder.

* Angel Garza (w/Zelina Vega) def. Humberto Carrillo.

* Liv Morgan def. Lana.

* Aleister Black def. Eric Rowan.

* Raw Women’s Title Match: Becky Lynch def. Asuka

* R-Truth def. Shelton Benjamin. Truth dedicated the match to John Cena.

* Kevin Owens, Ricochet and Ivar def. Black Murphy and the Authors of Pain by DQ when Seth Rollins jumped in the ring to stop Owens from hitting the Stunner. Drew McIntyre came out to face Rollins and his stablemates were chased off by their opponents.

* Drew McIntyre def. Seth Rollins with the Claymore.