WWE Supershow Live Results 2.8.20: Roman Reigns Takes on King Corbin, More

– WWE held a combined Supershow live event on Saturday night in Oakland, headlined by Roman Reigns taking on King Corbin. The results were, per PWInsider:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Bray Wyatt defeated Daniel Bryan with the Mandible Claw

* The Viking Raiders defeated The O.C.

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley pinned Lacey Evans

* Kevin Owens & Samoa Joe defeated The Authors of Pain

* Drew McIntyre pinned WWE Raw Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins

* Smackdown Tag Team Championsship Match: The New Day defeated The Revival and John Morrison & The Miz

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair and Asuka. Lynch made Asuka tap to the Disarm-her.

* Roman Reigns pinned King Corbin with a spear