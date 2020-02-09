wrestling / News
WWE Supershow Live Results 2.8.20: Roman Reigns Takes on King Corbin, More
– WWE held a combined Supershow live event on Saturday night in Oakland, headlined by Roman Reigns taking on King Corbin. The results were, per PWInsider:
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Bray Wyatt defeated Daniel Bryan with the Mandible Claw
* The Viking Raiders defeated The O.C.
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley pinned Lacey Evans
Bayley doesn’t need none of y’all sheep. #WWEOakland pic.twitter.com/wkfYsKPab7
— BayleyMedia FAN ACCOUNT NOT BAYLEY (@BayleyPamBayley) February 9, 2020
* Kevin Owens & Samoa Joe defeated The Authors of Pain
* Drew McIntyre pinned WWE Raw Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins
This is a LOOK @WWERollins #WWEOakland pic.twitter.com/ih8SbxkJwJ
— karina (@celoubratory) February 9, 2020
#WWEOakland crowd chants "tiny balls" to Seth Rollins 💀pic.twitter.com/Xp9MOzbIln
— The BLHW (@StephanieHypes) February 9, 2020
* Smackdown Tag Team Championsship Match: The New Day defeated The Revival and John Morrison & The Miz
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair and Asuka. Lynch made Asuka tap to the Disarm-her.
@BeckyLynchWWE beats @MsCharlotteWWE and @WWEAsuka. #WWEOakland pic.twitter.com/oyQHyw3Hd6
— Deadly Ciel Phantomhive (@Phantomhive_kun) February 9, 2020
I 🧡 Charlynch. What a couple of goofballs! 😂 #WWEOakland @MsCharlotteWWE @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/NUl5f2ZGrp
— default slug (@saffronromiet) February 9, 2020
* Roman Reigns pinned King Corbin with a spear
King Corbin vs Roman Reigns tonight's Main Event #WWEOakland pic.twitter.com/zlAwwbmCzd
— Will MacNeil (@RFWill149) February 9, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Matt Jackson Answers Fan Questions on Instagram: Thoughts on Returning to NJPW, Wrestling While Being EVP of AEW, the Tag Team He’s Always Wanted to Face
- Jerry Lawler Says He Hated Going From a Wrestler to Commentator, How Vince McMahon Made Him Accept The Change
- Booker T on Sharmell’s Importance to the King Booker Gimmick, Vince McMahon Hiring Sharmell to Keep Him From Leaving
- Jim Ross on Working with Jim Cornette on Commentary, Cornette’s Outspoken Views and Similarity to Paul Heyman