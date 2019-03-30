WWE Supershow Live Results 3.30.19: Charlotte Flair Battles Becky Lynch, More

– WWE held a Raw/Smackdown supershow in Pikeville, Kentucky on Friday night with a match between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, plus more. The results were, per Wrestling Inc😛

* Elias opened the show with his guitar but Big E and Kofi Kingston of The New Day sent him packing.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy retained over Tony Nese.

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura and The Bar in a Triple Threat.

* WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe retained over AJ Styles by disqualification. Joe issued an open challenge to start the match. AJ landed a Phenomenal Forearm after the bell.

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair retained over Becky Lynch. Flair won by submission but used the ropes. After the match, Asuka runs down and attacks Flair, sending her back into a waiting Stunner from Becky.

Intermission

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor ended in a Double Count Out.

* Asuka and Naomi defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Asuka made Deville tap to the Asuka Lock.

* Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin defeated Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins.

* Elias makes his fourth appearance in between matches. It looks like he will be facing Kofi in the main event.

* Kofi Kingston defeated Elias.