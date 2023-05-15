WWE Supershow Live Results 5.14.23: Bianca Belair Battles Asuka, More

WWE held a live supershow event in North Charleston, South Carolina on Sunday with Bianca Belair in action and more. You can see the full results below, courtest of Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Asuka

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Johnny Gargano

* WWE United States Championship Match: AJ Styles def. Austin Theory via DQ

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn def. The Street Profits & Imperium

* Omos def. Dolph Ziggler

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) def. Tegan Nox

* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor