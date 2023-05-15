wrestling / News
WWE Supershow Live Results 5.14.23: Bianca Belair Battles Asuka, More
WWE held a live supershow event in North Charleston, South Carolina on Sunday with Bianca Belair in action and more. You can see the full results below, courtest of Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Asuka
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Johnny Gargano
* WWE United States Championship Match: AJ Styles def. Austin Theory via DQ
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn def. The Street Profits & Imperium
* Omos def. Dolph Ziggler
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) def. Tegan Nox
* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor
My baby Bianca won and retained over Asuka! #wwenorthcharleston pic.twitter.com/8537Q7Iv36
— Thee Ghost Noble (@gh05tn0b1e) May 15, 2023
When you get to spend Mother’s Day with Mami 😜 🙌🏾 #wwenorthcharleston #SundayStunner @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/ZhdDQdJbYN
— // Kait // (@EnigmaPerfect1) May 15, 2023
Cody Rhodes 😃 #wwenorthcharleston pic.twitter.com/Jz5mRW7MMP
— Thee Ghost Noble (@gh05tn0b1e) May 15, 2023
