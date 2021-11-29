WWE Supershow Live Results 11.28.21: Charlotte Flair Faces Sasha Banks, More

WWE’s latest Supershow live event ran through Charleston, West Virginia with Charlotte Flair battling Sasha Banks and more. You can see the results from the show, per WZ:

* Liv Morgan defeated Carmella

* Drew McIntyre defeated Happy Corbin w/ Madcap Moss

* Big E defeated Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins (WWE Championship Match)

* Becky Lynch (c) defeated Bianca Belair (WWE RAW Women’s Title Match)

* Randy Orton and Riddle (c) defeated AJ Styles and Omos and Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode (WWE RAW Tag Titles Match)

* Charlotte Flair defeated Sasha Banks (WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match)

* Roman Reigns and The Usos defeated The Street Profits and Rick Boogs w/ Shinsuke Nakamura