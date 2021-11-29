wrestling / News
WWE Supershow Live Results 11.28.21: Charlotte Flair Faces Sasha Banks, More
WWE’s latest Supershow live event ran through Charleston, West Virginia with Charlotte Flair battling Sasha Banks and more. You can see the results from the show, per WZ:
* Liv Morgan defeated Carmella
Liv Morgan beat Carmella on #WWECharleston pic.twitter.com/IabEeUAbNV
— Soᥲᥕᥲx✨ (@Soawax_) November 28, 2021
* Drew McIntyre defeated Happy Corbin w/ Madcap Moss
* Big E defeated Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins (WWE Championship Match)
Ahead of #WWERaw tomorrow night, @WWEBigE has a message for @FightOwensFight! #WWECharleston pic.twitter.com/7viNrdYuHM
— WWE (@WWE) November 28, 2021
* Becky Lynch (c) defeated Bianca Belair (WWE RAW Women’s Title Match)
#TheMan has come around to #WWECharleston! What will she have in store for #WWERaw tomorrow night?@BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/erct6dQOoG
— WWE (@WWE) November 29, 2021
* Randy Orton and Riddle (c) defeated AJ Styles and Omos and Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode (WWE RAW Tag Titles Match)
* Charlotte Flair defeated Sasha Banks (WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match)
* Roman Reigns and The Usos defeated The Street Profits and Rick Boogs w/ Shinsuke Nakamura
