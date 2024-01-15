wrestling / News
WWE Supershow Results 01.14.24: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre
WWE held a SuperShow last night at the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, NM, with Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre in the main event. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Jey Uso def. Damian Priest
* Omos (with MVP) def. Akira Tozawa; MVP offered $10,000 if Tozawa could take Omos off his feet.
* AJ Styles def. Solo Sikoa
* The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh) def. The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed)
* Cody Rhodes def. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Ricochet def. Bronson Reed
* Shotzi defeats WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY via DQ
* Shotzi, Becky Lynch & Bianca Belair def. Damage CTRL (IYO SKY, Asuka & Kairi Sane)
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) def. Drew McIntyre
