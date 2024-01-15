WWE Supershow Results 01.14.24: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE held a SuperShow last night at the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, NM, with Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre in the main event. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Jey Uso def. Damian Priest

* Omos (with MVP) def. Akira Tozawa; MVP offered $10,000 if Tozawa could take Omos off his feet.

* AJ Styles def. Solo Sikoa

* The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh) def. The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed)

* Cody Rhodes def. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Ricochet def. Bronson Reed

* Shotzi defeats WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY via DQ

* Shotzi, Becky Lynch & Bianca Belair def. Damage CTRL (IYO SKY, Asuka & Kairi Sane)

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) def. Drew McIntyre