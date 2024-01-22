wrestling / News

WWE Supershow Results 01.21.24: Bullrope Match Main Event

January 22, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Supershow Live Event Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a Supershow last night at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, MS, with a bullrope match in the main event. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Becky Lynch, Shotzi & Michin def. Damage CTRL (Kairi Sane, Asuka & IYO SKY)
* Omos def. Akira Tozawa
* The Creed Brothers def. Imperium
* Ricochet def. Jinder Mahal
* Street Fight: Jey Uso def. Damian Priest
* Nia Jax def. Ivy Nile
* AJ Styles def. Solo Sikoa
* Bullrope Match: Cody Rhodes def. Shinsuke Nakamura

