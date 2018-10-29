WWE Supershow Results 10.28.18: Styles vs. Hardy vs. Nakamura Headlines

WWE Supershow Results 10.28.18 (Asheville, North Carolina): Styles vs. Hardy vs. Nakamura Headlines

Credit Tommy Bush and Wrestling Inc:

* Bobby Lashley defeated Zack Ryder

* The B Team defeated The Revival

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar retained over The New Day and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

* Rusev defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy retained over Cedric Alexander

* Elias came out to perform but was interrupted by Acting RAW GM Baron Corbin. They sang until Corbin attacked Elias. Elias got the upperhand and hit a Drift Away

* Baron Corbin defeated Tyler Breeze

* Braun Strowman defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre in a Handicap Match

* WWE Intercontinental Champion & RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins cut a promo and called out former partner Dean Ambrose to the ring. Ambrose came from behind and beat him down

* WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over Jeff Hardy and WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat