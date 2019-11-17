WWE Smackdown Results 11.16.19: The Fiend Faces Braun Strowman, More

– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event in Washington, DC on Saturday night featuring a Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman main event and more. The results were, per Fightful:

* WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: The New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston) def. The Revival (Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson)

* Dana Brooke def. Tamina

* Apollo Crews, Lucha House Party & Shorty G def. Luke Harper, Cesaro, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Bayley def. Nikki Cross

* Street Fight: Roman Reigns def. King Corbin

* NXT Cruiserweight Title Match: Lio Rush def. Angel Garza

* WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Ali def. Shinsuke Nakamura (w/Sami Zayn) by DQ

* Ali & Daniel Bryan def. Shinsuke Nakamura & Sami Zayn

* WWE Universal Title Last Man Standing Match: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt def. Braun Strowman