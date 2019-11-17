wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown Results 11.16.19: The Fiend Faces Braun Strowman, More
– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event in Washington, DC on Saturday night featuring a Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman main event and more. The results were, per Fightful:
* WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: The New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston) def. The Revival (Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson)
* Dana Brooke def. Tamina
* Apollo Crews, Lucha House Party & Shorty G def. Luke Harper, Cesaro, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Bayley def. Nikki Cross
* Street Fight: Roman Reigns def. King Corbin
#TheBigDog #RomanReigns ⚡🔥 #WWEDC #WWELive
📹 thatgirltee pic.twitter.com/R5pwz6aNJE
— RJ (@SFR_RR_inspired) November 17, 2019
Superman punch and Spear! 🔥💪 #TheBigDog #RomanReigns defeated Corbin! #WWEDC #WWELive pic.twitter.com/alXwPUnxnw
— RJ (@SFR_RR_inspired) November 17, 2019
* NXT Cruiserweight Title Match: Lio Rush def. Angel Garza
* WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Ali def. Shinsuke Nakamura (w/Sami Zayn) by DQ
* Ali & Daniel Bryan def. Shinsuke Nakamura & Sami Zayn
* WWE Universal Title Last Man Standing Match: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt def. Braun Strowman
Money shots @WWEBrayWyatt #WWEDC #yowiewowie pic.twitter.com/vU3pzQZPL6
— Timmy Edwards Jr (@TimJr30) November 17, 2019
The Fiend making his way to the ring in DC …..
VC: @TimJr30 #BrayWyatt #TheFiend #LetMeIn #YowieWowie #RevengeisaConfession #HurtHeal #YouForgiveMeRight #FireFlyFunHouse #KultofWindham #UniversalTitle #YouCantKiLLiT #WWEDC pic.twitter.com/vnbpQ5Sm4y
— UnofficialTheFiend (@BrayWyatt1977) November 17, 2019
