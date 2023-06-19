WWE SuperShow Results 6.18.23: Father’s Day Street Fight, More

WWE held a SuperShow live event on Sunday with Rey Mysterio and Dominick battling in a Father’s Day Street Fight and more. You can see the results from the Charleston, West Virginia show below, per Wrestling-Bodyslam:

* Becky Lynch, Shotzi & Michin def. IYO SKY, Chelsea Green & Zoey Stark

* Bobby Lashley def. Karrion Kross

* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory def. Sheamus

* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens def. Alpha Academy, The Viking Raiders and The Usos

* Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Shinsuke Nakamura and Matt Riddle

* Father’s Day Street Fight: Rey Mysterio d Dominick Mysterio

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) def. Damian Priest