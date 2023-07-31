wrestling / News
WWE Supershow Results From Coral Gables: Seth Rollins Defends Against Finn Balor
WWE held a ‘Supershow’ live event last night at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
* WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) def. AJ Styles
* Katana Chance and Kayden Carter def. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn
* Omos def. Johnny Gargano
* Cody Rhodes def. Damian Priest
* Matt Riddle & Alpha Academy def. Imperium
* WWE Women’s Championship: Asuka (c) def. Charlotte Flair and Shotzi
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) def. Finn Balor
In ring action between @IslaDawn @wwe_alba @Katana_WWE @wwekayden #WWEMiami #WWECoralGables pic.twitter.com/Cb7JH20Sno
— BostonArman (@BostonArman) July 31, 2023
In ring action between @ArcherOfInfamy and @CodyRhodes #WWEMiami #WWECoralGables pic.twitter.com/P9ZzjQyvY2
— BostonArman (@BostonArman) July 31, 2023
Your winners! @maxxinedupri @otiswwe @SuperKingofBros @WWEGable #WWEMiami #WWECoralGables pic.twitter.com/sJl81AJoro
— BostonArman (@BostonArman) July 31, 2023
In ring action between @FinnBalor and @WWERollins #WWEMiami #WWECoralGables pic.twitter.com/UdjQlIh93q
— BostonArman (@BostonArman) July 31, 2023
EMPRESS OF TOMORROW @WWE @WWEAsuka #wweliveevent #wwemiami what a show! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JlkI0gYHar
— marcelo (@marcelosaccount) July 31, 2023
