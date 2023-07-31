WWE Supershow Results From Coral Gables: Seth Rollins Defends Against Finn Balor

WWE held a ‘Supershow’ live event last night at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) def. AJ Styles

* Katana Chance and Kayden Carter def. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn

* Omos def. Johnny Gargano

* Cody Rhodes def. Damian Priest

* Matt Riddle & Alpha Academy def. Imperium

* WWE Women’s Championship: Asuka (c) def. Charlotte Flair and Shotzi

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) def. Finn Balor