WWE Supershow Results 8.17.19: Kofi Kingston Defends WWE Title, More
– WWE brought a Raw and Smackdown supershow to Houston on Saturday night, headlined by Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton. You can see the results per Fightful below:
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The New Day (Big E & Xavier Woods) (c) def. The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder)
* R-Truth def. Drake Maverick
Easily one of my favorite WWE live events I've ever been to. Received high-fives from Asuka, R-Truth, Becky Lynch (x2), a fist bump from Roman Reigns, and got to touch Xavier Woods' tag title. All that and fun matches. Can't wait for the Royal Rumble coming to town. #WWEHouston pic.twitter.com/43JW9FdNvG
— Arnell (WingedVoX) (@ArnellragasA) August 18, 2019
* Aleister Black def. Andrade and Sami Zayn
* Braun Strowman def. Sami Zayn
Hope Sami learned his lesson now #WWEHouston pic.twitter.com/DBmzywO0YR
— Ms.GrandSlamBayley (@michellehz23) August 18, 2019
* Asuka & Ember Moon def. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville and The IIconics (Peyton Royce & Billie Kay)
Nice Tag Team. Ember Moon and Asuka #WWEHouston pic.twitter.com/PhzopTrFbB
— James (@Eaglesfan4ever1) August 18, 2019
@BillieKayWWE & @PeytonRoyceWWE
Lindsay Was so excited to see you all tonight! #WWEHouston #IICONICS pic.twitter.com/I2lxZdlcSD
— Undisputed ANT 🤙 (@undisputedAnt) August 18, 2019
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) def. Ali
* WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) def. Charlotte Flair
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Lacey Evans
* Kevin Owens def. Samoa Joe
* Street Fight: Roman Reigns def. Drew McIntyre
#WWEHouston ROMAN REIGNS 😁 pic.twitter.com/26h2VzhwGd
— MAGALI REZA (@MagaliReza) August 18, 2019
* WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) def. Randy Orton
