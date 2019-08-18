WWE Supershow Results 8.17.19: Kofi Kingston Defends WWE Title, More

– WWE brought a Raw and Smackdown supershow to Houston on Saturday night, headlined by Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton. You can see the results per Fightful below:

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The New Day (Big E & Xavier Woods) (c) def. The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder)

* R-Truth def. Drake Maverick

Easily one of my favorite WWE live events I've ever been to. Received high-fives from Asuka, R-Truth, Becky Lynch (x2), a fist bump from Roman Reigns, and got to touch Xavier Woods' tag title. All that and fun matches. Can't wait for the Royal Rumble coming to town. #WWEHouston pic.twitter.com/43JW9FdNvG — Arnell (WingedVoX) (@ArnellragasA) August 18, 2019

* Aleister Black def. Andrade and Sami Zayn

* Braun Strowman def. Sami Zayn

* Asuka & Ember Moon def. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville and The IIconics (Peyton Royce & Billie Kay)

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) def. Ali

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) def. Charlotte Flair

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Lacey Evans

* Kevin Owens def. Samoa Joe

* Street Fight: Roman Reigns def. Drew McIntyre

* WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) def. Randy Orton