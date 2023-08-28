wrestling / News

WWE Supershow Results From Huntsville: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor, More

August 28, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Seth Rollins Finn Balor Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a ‘Supershow’ last night at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama, with a World Heavyweight title match and more. You can see results below, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (c) def. Imperium (Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser)
* Zoey Stark def. Michin
* WWE United States Championship: Rey Mysterio (c) def. Austin Theory by DQ
* Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar def. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller
* Cody Rhodes def. Damian Priest
* LA Knight def. Mustafa Ali
* WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) def. Natalya
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship – Street Fight: Seth Rollins (c) def. Finn Balor

