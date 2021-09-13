wrestling / News
WWE Supershow Results 9.12.12: Becky Lynch Battles Bianca Belair, More
WWE held a Supershow live event in Albany, New York on Sunday night, with Becky Lynch facing Bianca Belair and more. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:
* Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs defeated Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez
* Big E defeated Seth Rollins
* Raw Women’s Championship Match Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss ended in a double count-out
* WWE United States Championship Match Damian Priest defeated Sheamus
* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre defeated Jinder Mahal
* Raw Tag Team Championships Match: Riddle & Randy Orton defeated AJ Styles & Omos
* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair
#TheMan @BeckyLynchWWE defends her #SmackDown Women’s Championship at #WWEAlbany! pic.twitter.com/m4CDKnQfDn
— WWE (@WWE) September 13, 2021
* Roman Reigns & The Usos def. Finn Balor & The Street Profits
