WWE Supershow Results 9.12.12: Becky Lynch Battles Bianca Belair, More

WWE held a Supershow live event in Albany, New York on Sunday night, with Becky Lynch facing Bianca Belair and more. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:

* Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs defeated Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez

* Big E defeated Seth Rollins

* Raw Women’s Championship Match Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss ended in a double count-out

* WWE United States Championship Match Damian Priest defeated Sheamus

* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre defeated Jinder Mahal

* Raw Tag Team Championships Match: Riddle & Randy Orton defeated AJ Styles & Omos

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair

* Roman Reigns & The Usos def. Finn Balor & The Street Profits