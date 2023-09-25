WWE Supershow Results From Fresno: Seth Rollins Defends Against The Miz

WWE held a SuperShow last night at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California, with Seth Rollins vs. The Miz in the main event. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* NXT Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Tiffany Stratton

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) def. Chad Gable

* MVP hosts the MVP Lounge with Omos, and the two insulted the Fresno State basketball team.

* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Dominik Mysterio. MVP and Omos interfered against Cody.

* Bronson Reed def. Otis

* WWE Women’s Championship: IYO SKY (c) def. Charlotte Flair and Asuka

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) def. The Miz