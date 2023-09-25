wrestling / News
WWE Supershow Results From Fresno: Seth Rollins Defends Against The Miz
WWE held a SuperShow last night at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California, with Seth Rollins vs. The Miz in the main event. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
* NXT Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Tiffany Stratton
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) def. Chad Gable
* MVP hosts the MVP Lounge with Omos, and the two insulted the Fresno State basketball team.
* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Dominik Mysterio. MVP and Omos interfered against Cody.
* Bronson Reed def. Otis
* WWE Women’s Championship: IYO SKY (c) def. Charlotte Flair and Asuka
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) def. The Miz
@tiffstrattonwwe It's Tiffy time in Fresno!#WWEFresno pic.twitter.com/J1EC4FZZMb
— Darrick (@DarrickOyama) September 25, 2023
We’re proud of you Chad Gable. #WWEFresno pic.twitter.com/Qthze26RGJ
— $w1tchblade (@ApexTozala) September 25, 2023
.@WWERollins #WWEFresno pic.twitter.com/5rVP0HuRGp
— Rogelio Gonzalez (@ironman12) September 25, 2023
@MsCharlotteWWE Fresno is Flair country! Wooo!#wwefresno pic.twitter.com/6UCAfbLYxZ
— Darrick (@DarrickOyama) September 25, 2023
