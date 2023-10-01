– WWE held its latest Supershow live evnet last night at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Below are some results, per Cagematch.net:

* The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) beat Imperium (Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser).

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) beat Chad Gable to retain the title.

* LA Knight beat Austin Theory

* Nia Jax beat Zoey Stark

* Cody Rhodes beat Damian Priest

* Bronson Reed beat Otis (w/ Maxxine Dupri)

* WWE Women’s Championship: Iyo Sky (c) beat Charlotte Flair to retain her belt.

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) beat The Miz to retain the title.

Some clips and images from the events shared by fans on social media for last night’s WWE Supershow event are also available below:

🗣️ USO 🗣️ USO 🗣️ USO San Francisco giving a warm welcome to Bay Area native, Jey Uso @WWEUsos #WWESanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/Nl53mkd3yo — Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) October 1, 2023