WWE Supershow Results: Finn Balor Teams With Mysterios In Main Event

The latest WWE Supershow took place in Denver on Sunday night, with Finn Balor taking John Cena’s spot in the main event. You can see the results from the show below, per Fightful:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: King Nakamura def. Apollo Crews

* Bianca Belair def. Zelina Vega & Carmella

* WWE United States Championship Match: Damian Priest (c) def. Sheamus

Damian Priest defeats Sheamus to the sound of #thisisawesome chants. #wwedenver pic.twitter.com/un7EdtPEWt — The 420 Wrestling Hour (@420wrestlehour) August 22, 2021

* Bobby Lashley def. Xavier Woods

* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre def. Jinder Mahal

* WWE Raw Tag Team Championships Match: RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) (c) def. AJ Styles & Omos

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) def. Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley

* Roman Reigns, Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso def. Finn Balor, Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio

Roman Reigns pins Rey Mysterio to finish off the night. I love how much shit Reigns talks. 😂 #wwedenver #wwe pic.twitter.com/ah1i2lNFOC — The 420 Wrestling Hour (@420wrestlehour) August 23, 2021