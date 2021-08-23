wrestling / News

WWE Supershow Results: Finn Balor Teams With Mysterios In Main Event

August 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The latest WWE Supershow took place in Denver on Sunday night, with Finn Balor taking John Cena’s spot in the main event. You can see the results from the show below, per Fightful:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: King Nakamura def. Apollo Crews

* Bianca Belair def. Zelina Vega & Carmella

* WWE United States Championship Match: Damian Priest (c) def. Sheamus

* Bobby Lashley def. Xavier Woods

* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre def. Jinder Mahal

* WWE Raw Tag Team Championships Match: RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) (c) def. AJ Styles & Omos

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) def. Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley

* Roman Reigns, Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso def. Finn Balor, Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio

