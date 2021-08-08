WWE Supershow Results From Fort Myers, FL: John Cena and Roman Reigns Face Off In Tag Action

WWE held another Supershow today at the Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, Florida, which featured John Cena and Roman Reigns facing off in a tag team match. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Finn Balor defeated Sami Zayn

* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Nikki A.S.H. defeated Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley

* Big E defeated Seth Rollins

* New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) defeated Bobby Lashley & MVP

* Intercontinental Championship Match: Apollo Crews defeated King Nakamura and Kevin Owens

* Drew McIntyre defeated Veer

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair defeated Sasha Banks

* John Cena & The Mysterios defeated Roman Reigns & The Usos