wrestling / News

WWE Supershow Results From Fort Myers, FL: John Cena and Roman Reigns Face Off In Tag Action

August 7, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Supershow August 7 - John Cena

WWE held another Supershow today at the Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, Florida, which featured John Cena and Roman Reigns facing off in a tag team match. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Finn Balor defeated Sami Zayn
* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Nikki A.S.H. defeated Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley
* Big E defeated Seth Rollins
* New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) defeated Bobby Lashley & MVP
* Intercontinental Championship Match: Apollo Crews defeated King Nakamura and Kevin Owens
* Drew McIntyre defeated Veer
* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair defeated Sasha Banks
* John Cena & The Mysterios defeated Roman Reigns & The Usos

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, WWE Supershow, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading