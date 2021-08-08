wrestling / News
WWE Supershow Results From Fort Myers, FL: John Cena and Roman Reigns Face Off In Tag Action
WWE held another Supershow today at the Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, Florida, which featured John Cena and Roman Reigns facing off in a tag team match. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Finn Balor defeated Sami Zayn
* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Nikki A.S.H. defeated Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley
* Big E defeated Seth Rollins
* New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) defeated Bobby Lashley & MVP
* Intercontinental Championship Match: Apollo Crews defeated King Nakamura and Kevin Owens
* Drew McIntyre defeated Veer
* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair defeated Sasha Banks
* John Cena & The Mysterios defeated Roman Reigns & The Usos
i love how the uso’s are standing, waiting for the king to come out. 💙#WWEFortMyers pic.twitter.com/coIdXxvJUl
— chey 🦋 (@womenswrestli17) August 8, 2021
This photo 😂😭 #WWEFortMyers
📸 credit @johnny2byfour pic.twitter.com/X6ePINbmt2
— Frank (@THENEXTBlGTHlNG) August 8, 2021
Poor Seth#WWEFortMyers pic.twitter.com/pTRqVstKOr
— Adam (@AdamHandle) August 8, 2021
.@FinnBalor kicks off #WWEFortMyers! pic.twitter.com/gk2fixZVyY
— WWE (@WWE) August 8, 2021
