WWE SuperShow Results From Jacksonville: The Fiend vs. Drew McIntyre In A Cage

WWE held a supershow tonight in Jacksonville, Florida, featuring Universal Champion ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt vs. Drew McIntyre in a steel cage match. Here are results, via PWInsider:

It was announced Braun Strowman is not medically cleared.

Seth Rollins out first, and is cheered as a baby face. I do not hear a mixed reaction.

Seth Rollins defeated Erick Rowan (No cage with him).

Drew McIntyre does a cheap heat promo, comparing Jacksonville to Tampa, and challenges the Fiend to a cage match. Brand split lol

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair in a Raw Women’s Title match went to a no contest when the Kabuki Warriors interfered. Charlotte is over, but no one can compare to The Man.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte defeated the Kabuki Warriors in a non title match.

The New Day defeated The Revival in a Smackdown Tag Team Title match. There was more pre/post match shenanigans than actual match, but the New Day knows how to entertain.

Humberto Carrillo defeated Andrade in a short match.

Zelina Vega laid out an open challenge, which lead to Kevin Owens stunning Andrade. Owens with the mic did more for Andrade than his match or Zelina could.

The Fiend defeated Drew McIntyre in a steel cage match for the Universal Title when The Fiend exhaled the cage through the door. The Fiend had the regular lantern, but his new belt. The cage was lit with white and red lights, and was the darkest match. I came for The Fiend and his entrance, and was not disappointed.