wrestling / News
WWE SuperShow Results From Tokyo, Japan 7.27.24: Cody Rhodes Defends Title, Bayley vs. Satomura
– WWE continued its tour of Japan with another WWE SuperShow earlier today at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan. In the main event, Cody Rhodes defended his title in a Triple Threat Match against AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura.
Also on the card, Bayley defended her WWE Women’s Championship against former NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura. Below are some results from the event, per Cagematch.net:
* WWE World Tag Team Title Match: The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) beat The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh) (c) via disqualification. As a result, The Judgment Day retained the titles.
* Rey Mysterio & The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) beat The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor & JD McDonagh)
* WWE Women’s World Title Match: Liv Morgan (c) beat Kairi Sane to retain her title.
* Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) beat Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill.
* WWE World Heavyweight Title Match: Damian Priest (c) beat Jey Uso to retain his title.
* Gunther beat LA Knight.
* Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn beat The Bloodline (Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa)
* WWE Women’s Title Match: Bayley (c) beat Meiko Satomura.
* WWE Undisputed Championship Triple Threat Match: Cody Rhodes (c) beat AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the title.
Some clips and images from the WWE SuperShow in Tokyo shared on social media are also available below:
Thank you Satomura-san. @satomurameiko #WWETokyo pic.twitter.com/BMbdE8Sdtr
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 27, 2024
中邑の締めマイクに試合後のノーサイド、そしてコーディとAJのToo Sweetサインとハウスショーでしか観れない貴重な特別版フィナーレでした。#WWETokyo pic.twitter.com/OHirmmafzP
— マレイス Mareis (@KS_Dropper24) July 27, 2024
最高だ！#WWETokyo pic.twitter.com/oBlwbaoGep
— KOTORI☺︎葵☺︎SAIMON(nAo) (@hbk_saimon) July 27, 2024
この3日間でダミアンプリーストの個人的評価急上昇したかもしれん
格好良くてなおかつ面白いのはズルじゃん……#WWETokyo pic.twitter.com/WZHBtFaDNR
— ダイスP (@daice_7777) July 27, 2024
#WWETokyo 💋⚡️ pic.twitter.com/2UtWVFc9bN
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) July 27, 2024
Let’s go #WWETOKYO !!
3days最終日、今日も両国国技館を大熱狂させちゃいますよ〜🔥
皆さんも悔いなく腹の底から声出して楽しんでね❣️❣️❣️#WWEJAPAN pic.twitter.com/aevz2pahXP
— IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) July 27, 2024
Thank you @itsBayleyWWE
Thank you for WWE UNIVERSE 🔥
She was so strong and amazing I can't put it into words…#WWE #WWEtokyo pic.twitter.com/VWMkC1KsW5
— 里村明衣子 meiko satomura (@satomurameiko) July 27, 2024
.@CodyRhodes was gifted his father Dusty’s legendary robe during a heartfelt moment at #WWETokyo 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/fkDXURTliY
— WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2024
#WWETokyo 🇯🇵 brought it last night…what do ya got night two?!
WITH EVERYBODY SAYIN’… pic.twitter.com/whjSZbRiMR
— LA Knight (@RealLAKnight) July 27, 2024
Thank you for coming today!🥳❤️🔥🇯🇵#WWEJAPAN #WWETokyo #皆さまにお会いできて最高に幸せです pic.twitter.com/wiQkWwjYcE
— Kairi Sane (@KAIRI_official) July 26, 2024
With WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura.
ここから滾るぜ
中邑さんありがとうございました#WWETokyo#WWE #XXSTYLE#LIDETUWF pic.twitter.com/cNWkvda604
— 中嶋勝彦 Katsuhiko Nakajima (@Katsuhiko_N311) July 27, 2024