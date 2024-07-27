– WWE continued its tour of Japan with another WWE SuperShow earlier today at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan. In the main event, Cody Rhodes defended his title in a Triple Threat Match against AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Also on the card, Bayley defended her WWE Women’s Championship against former NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura. Below are some results from the event, per Cagematch.net:

* WWE World Tag Team Title Match: The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) beat The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh) (c) via disqualification. As a result, The Judgment Day retained the titles.

* Rey Mysterio & The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) beat The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor & JD McDonagh)

* WWE Women’s World Title Match: Liv Morgan (c) beat Kairi Sane to retain her title.

* Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) beat Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill.

* WWE World Heavyweight Title Match: Damian Priest (c) beat Jey Uso to retain his title.

* Gunther beat LA Knight.

* Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn beat The Bloodline (Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa)

* WWE Women’s Title Match: Bayley (c) beat Meiko Satomura.

* WWE Undisputed Championship Triple Threat Match: Cody Rhodes (c) beat AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the title.

Some clips and images from the WWE SuperShow in Tokyo shared on social media are also available below:

Thank you @itsBayleyWWE

Thank you for WWE UNIVERSE 🔥 She was so strong and amazing I can't put it into words…#WWE #WWEtokyo pic.twitter.com/VWMkC1KsW5 — 里村明衣子 meiko satomura (@satomurameiko) July 27, 2024

.@CodyRhodes was gifted his father Dusty’s legendary robe during a heartfelt moment at #WWETokyo 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/fkDXURTliY — WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2024