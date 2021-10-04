wrestling / News
WWE Supershow Results in Lexington 10.03.21: The Bloodline Wins Main Event
WWE ran a SuperShow last night at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY, with The Bloodline getting the victory in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) def. Seth Rollins
* Karrion Kross def. John Morrison
* Liv Morgan def. Carmella
* WWE Championship: Big E (c) def. Bobby Lashley
* The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) def. AJ Styles & Omos
* SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Bianca Belair
* The Bloodline (Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso & Roman Reigns) def. Finn Balor & The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)
My last post of the night. Final words from tribal chief. @WWERomanReigns #WWELexington pic.twitter.com/iIo6GIVUIg
— Kenny Cummings (@KennyisChillin) October 4, 2021
.@WWEKarrionKross wanted to sing “Happy Birthday” to @TheRealMorrison…until he didn’t!! #WWELexington pic.twitter.com/n5E0MREomZ
— WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2021
AJ’s theme song is a banger. @AustinCreedWins and @TrueKofi would agree with that. #WWELexington pic.twitter.com/mkNqjruOnL
— Kenny Cummings (@KennyisChillin) October 4, 2021
Liv Morgan beat Carmella tonight at #wwelexington pic.twitter.com/9afTUK1Zfr
— Soᥲᥕᥲx✨ (@Soawax_) October 4, 2021
#WWESmackDown Women’s champion @BeckyLynchWWE pulls out a victory over @BiancaBelairWWE #WWE #WWELexington pic.twitter.com/RLt59B85o0
— Ryan Preece (@MrRyanPreece) October 4, 2021
