WWE Supershow Results in Lexington 10.03.21: The Bloodline Wins Main Event

October 4, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE ran a SuperShow last night at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY, with The Bloodline getting the victory in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) def. Seth Rollins
* Karrion Kross def. John Morrison
* Liv Morgan def. Carmella
* WWE Championship: Big E (c) def. Bobby Lashley
* The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) def. AJ Styles & Omos
* SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Bianca Belair
* The Bloodline (Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso & Roman Reigns) def. Finn Balor & The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)

