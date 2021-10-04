WWE Supershow Results in Lexington 10.03.21: The Bloodline Wins Main Event

WWE ran a SuperShow last night at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY, with The Bloodline getting the victory in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) def. Seth Rollins

* Karrion Kross def. John Morrison

* Liv Morgan def. Carmella

* WWE Championship: Big E (c) def. Bobby Lashley

* The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) def. AJ Styles & Omos

* SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Bianca Belair

* The Bloodline (Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso & Roman Reigns) def. Finn Balor & The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)