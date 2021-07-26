wrestling / News

WWE Supershow Results 7.25.21: John Cena And The Mysterios Team Up In Six-Man Tag Match, More

July 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
John Cena WWE Raw

WWE held their latest Supershow live event on Sunday, with John Cena and the Mysterios teaming up in the main event and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair defeated Carmella
* Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus
* WWE Women’s Tag Championship Match: Natalya & Tamina defeated Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler
* WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley defeated Kofi Kingston
* Riddle defeated AJ Styles (w/ Omos)
* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Nikki A.S.H. defeated Charlotte Flair & Rhea Ripley

* John Cena, Dominik Mysterio, & Rey Mysterio defeated Roman Reigns & The Uso’s

More Trending Stories

article topics :

House Show, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading