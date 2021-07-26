wrestling / News
WWE Supershow Results 7.25.21: John Cena And The Mysterios Team Up In Six-Man Tag Match, More
WWE held their latest Supershow live event on Sunday, with John Cena and the Mysterios teaming up in the main event and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:
* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair defeated Carmella
* Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus
* WWE Women’s Tag Championship Match: Natalya & Tamina defeated Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler
* WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley defeated Kofi Kingston
* Riddle defeated AJ Styles (w/ Omos)
* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Nikki A.S.H. defeated Charlotte Flair & Rhea Ripley
it’s Charlotte vs Nikki cross vs rhea for the raw women’s championship! #WWELouisville pic.twitter.com/2s3pE3JLQb
— chey 🦋 (@womenswrestli17) July 26, 2021
* John Cena, Dominik Mysterio, & Rey Mysterio defeated Roman Reigns & The Uso’s
Welcome back @JohnCena! 500 days was worth the wait! #SummerWithCena #WWELouisville pic.twitter.com/l5xijOPyPO
— Beth (@Lead_ItMatters) July 26, 2021
Just Like Yesterday,#JohnCena Received
The Biggest POP of The
Event And Pinned An
Uso Once Again To Get
The Win For His Team
Against The Bloodline
At #WWELouisville! pic.twitter.com/FoKcSis70g
— New Era (@BuForConnectWWE) July 26, 2021
