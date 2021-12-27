wrestling / News
WWE Supershow Results From Madison Square Garden: Edge vs. Kevin Owens, More
WWE’s live show in Madison Square Garden tonight was headlined by Edge vs. Kevin Owens in a steel cage, and the results are online. You can see the results from the show below, per PWInsider:
It was announced at the beginning of the show that some stars would be missing the show due to the effects of COVID. Edge came out to surprise the crowd, followed by Kevin Owens after which the main event was set.
#WWEMSG just got #ratedR @EdgeRatedR @TheGarden pic.twitter.com/sMN3ExUHp0
— Mark Torres (@matorr1207) December 27, 2021
* Finn Balor defeated T-Bar
Finn Balor is here babyyyyy!!! 😎🤘#WWEMSG #WWE pic.twitter.com/Lxk5qGn0Dj
— Michelle 😝 (@FabulousBoss_) December 27, 2021
* Alpha Academy defeated Dolph Zigger and Robert Roode
* NXT Championship Match: Tommaso Ciampa defeated Pete Dunne
Ciampa retains! #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/dRVKs7vGUT
— Graham "GSM" Matthews (@WrestleRant) December 27, 2021
* Natalya defeated Nikki ASH
The #BOAT @NatbyNature wants to set a couple more world records tonight at #WWEMSG!! pic.twitter.com/j0dwZhZydx
— WWE (@WWE) December 26, 2021
* Rhea Ripley defeated Natalya
* Raw Tag Team Championship Steel Cage Match: Randy Orton & Riddle defeated The Mysterios and The Street Profits
UP NOW: RK-Bro vs. Mysterios vs. Street Profits for the #WWERaw Tag Team Championship inside a STEEL CAGE! #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/26q72cUZn2
— Graham "GSM" Matthews (@WrestleRant) December 27, 2021
* WWE United States Championship Match: Damian Priest defeated The Miz
Homecoming complete!! @ArcherOfInfamy wins his first career match at @TheGarden! #WWEMSG @nyknicks pic.twitter.com/JxszxDL2ql
— WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2021
*AJ Styles defeated Omos
* Steel Cage Match: Edge defeated Kevin Owens
.@EdgeRatedR beats Kevin Owens and then celebrates with hometown hero @ArcherOfInfamy! Great moment!! #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/tE3x3irhQz
— Graham "GSM" Matthews (@WrestleRant) December 27, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart On How His In-Ring Work Changed the Direction Of Pro Wrestling, Winning WWE Title In 1992
- Booker T on How Smart MJF Is With His WWE & AEW ‘Bidding War’ Comments
- Britt Baker Comments on WWE Editing Her Out of NXT TakeOver: WarGames
- Person Who Allegedly Stole Rhea Ripley’s Title Belt Tried To Sell It Online