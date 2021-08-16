wrestling / News
WWE Supershow Results: Nikki A.S.H. Defends Women’s Title, More
WWE held a Supershow on Columbia, South Carolina on Sunday night with a Raw Women’s Championship match and more. You can see the full results below, per Wrestling Inc.
As noted earlier, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair missed the show for the second night in a row due to “unforeseen circumstances.”
* Drew McIntyre & Damian Priest defeated Sheamus & Jinder Mahal
And @DMcIntyreWWE kicks off #WWEColumbia !! ⚔📸 pic.twitter.com/hiOy4pSjpu
— Just Michael (@vXmichaels) August 15, 2021
* Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin
The PRIN❌E has arrived to #WWEColumbia! (@FinnBalor)
From @WWE Instagram pic.twitter.com/zQ0psVyCe5
— FinnBalor.com | Finn Bálor Fansite (@FinnBalorCOM) August 15, 2021
* Big E defeated Seth Rollins
* New Day (Kofi & Xavier) defeated Bobby Lashley & MVP
@WWEBigE MADE THE SAVE IN A TOWEL I AM CRYINGGGG #WWEColumbia pic.twitter.com/RvaoCccOdv
— Just Michael (@vXmichaels) August 15, 2021
* AJ Styles & Omos defeated Randy Orton & Riddle
* Nikki A.S.H. (c) defeated Rhea Ripley (RAW Women’s Championship Match)
* John Cena, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio defeated WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos
Finally the Main Event #WWEColumbia pic.twitter.com/n7B2tXMpJQ
— Branden (@brob8792) August 15, 2021
