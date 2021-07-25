wrestling / News
WWE Supershow Results 07.24.21 – Pittsburgh, PA: John Cena In Main Event
WWE ran their first non-televised live event in over 73 weeks on Saturday night in Pittsburgh, PA. The show featured RAW and Smackdown stars including John Cena in the main event. Full results from John Clark of WrestleZone are below.
* Natalya & Tamina (c) def. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
* Drew McIntyre def. Sheamus – Non-title Open Challenge (Jinder and McIntyre brawl after match)
* Bianca Belair (c) def. Carmella – WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship
* Bobby Lashley (c) def. Kofi Kingston – WWE Championship
* Matt Riddle def. AJ Styles
* Nikki A.S.H. def. Charlotte Flair & Rhea Ripley – WWE RAW Women’s Championship
* John Cena & The Mysterios def. Roman Reigns & The Usos
Natty and Tamina won.
— John Clark (@johnrclark12) July 24, 2021
The live crowd is very much behind Rhea Ripley in this match.
— John Clark (@johnrclark12) July 25, 2021
SD Women's title match: Bianca Belair Vs. Carmella. #WWE #WWEPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/yft7En5rVf
— John Clark (@johnrclark12) July 25, 2021
'Pittsburgh, ACKNOWLEDGE ME!' – @WWERomanReigns #WWE #WWEPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/X58n6eqYOs
— John Clark (@johnrclark12) July 25, 2021
Main event 6 man tag. Usos and Reigns vs. Mysterios and Cena. #WWE #WWEPITTSBURGH pic.twitter.com/8OkCg2gKJc
— John Clark (@johnrclark12) July 25, 2021
John Cena pop on entrance. Loudest of the night. #WWE #WWEPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/bnjesC7xXe
— John Clark (@johnrclark12) July 25, 2021
End of #WWEPITTSBURGH main event. #WWE pic.twitter.com/bYrJCqzhlK
— John Clark (@johnrclark12) July 25, 2021
