WWE Supershow Results 07.24.21 – Pittsburgh, PA: John Cena In Main Event

WWE ran their first non-televised live event in over 73 weeks on Saturday night in Pittsburgh, PA. The show featured RAW and Smackdown stars including John Cena in the main event. Full results from John Clark of WrestleZone are below.

* Natalya & Tamina (c) def. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

* Drew McIntyre def. Sheamus – Non-title Open Challenge (Jinder and McIntyre brawl after match)

* Bianca Belair (c) def. Carmella – WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

* Bobby Lashley (c) def. Kofi Kingston – WWE Championship

* Matt Riddle def. AJ Styles

* Nikki A.S.H. def. Charlotte Flair & Rhea Ripley – WWE RAW Women’s Championship

* John Cena & The Mysterios def. Roman Reigns & The Usos

The live crowd is very much behind Rhea Ripley in this match. — John Clark (@johnrclark12) July 25, 2021