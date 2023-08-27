wrestling / News

WWE SuperShow Results 8.26.23: Seth Rollins Pays Tribute to Bray Wyatt, More

August 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE SummerSlam - Seth Rollins Retains Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a live event in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Saturday night, with Seth Rollins paying tribute to the late Bray Wyatt and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Cagematch.net:

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn def. Imperium

* Zoey Stark def. Michin

* LA Knight def. Mustafa Ali

* Cody Rhodes def. Damian Priest

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley def. Natalya

WWE United States Championship Match: Rey Mysterio def. Austin Theory via DQ

* Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar def. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Street Fight: Seth Rollins def. Finn Balor. After the match, Rollins spoke to the crowd and paid tribute to Wyatt.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

House Show, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading