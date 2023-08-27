WWE SuperShow Results 8.26.23: Seth Rollins Pays Tribute to Bray Wyatt, More

WWE held a live event in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Saturday night, with Seth Rollins paying tribute to the late Bray Wyatt and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Cagematch.net:

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn def. Imperium

* Zoey Stark def. Michin

* LA Knight def. Mustafa Ali

* Cody Rhodes def. Damian Priest

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley def. Natalya

WWE United States Championship Match: Rey Mysterio def. Austin Theory via DQ

* Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar def. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Street Fight: Seth Rollins def. Finn Balor. After the match, Rollins spoke to the crowd and paid tribute to Wyatt.

Santos Escobar holding up a “I’m gonna let it shine” Bray Wyatt poster, made by @MosesBall at tonight’s #WWECapeGirardeau event. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CTGPGTRQUt

At tonight’s #WWECapeGirardeau event, fans serenaded Seth Rollins w/the “he’s got the whole world in his hands” chant along with the fireflies.

Seth seemingly broke down in the middle of the ring. You got to feel for him a lot.

We love you, Seth. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dSgQcgNZiL

— PW Chronicle (@_PWChronicle) August 27, 2023