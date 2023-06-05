wrestling / News
WWE SuperShow Results 6.4.23: Seth Rollins Defends World Heavyweight Title, More
WWE held a SuperShow live event in Manchester, New Hampshire on Sunday with Seth Rollins in action and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Bianca Belair & Becky Lynch def. Damage CTRL
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER def. Matt Riddle, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Damian Priest
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley def. Natalya
* The Usos def. The Brawling Brutes
* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor
* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory def. Sheamus
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn def. The Viking Raiders
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins def. The Miz
@RheaRipley_WWE and still smackdown womens champion!!! #WWEManchester pic.twitter.com/Rj1CuXuJYJ
— Cody Quillia (@CodyQuillia) June 5, 2023
Bayley DID NOT like that fan’s sign. #WWE #WWEManchester @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/eBqmO5udy4
— Steve Fall – Ten Count (@SteveFall) June 5, 2023
