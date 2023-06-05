wrestling / News

WWE SuperShow Results 6.4.23: Seth Rollins Defends World Heavyweight Title, More

June 4, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Night of Champions Seth Rollins wins World Heavyweight Title Image Credit: BT Sport, WWE

WWE held a SuperShow live event in Manchester, New Hampshire on Sunday with Seth Rollins in action and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Bianca Belair & Becky Lynch def. Damage CTRL
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER def. Matt Riddle, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Damian Priest
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley def. Natalya
* The Usos def. The Brawling Brutes
* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor
* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory def. Sheamus
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn def. The Viking Raiders
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins def. The Miz

