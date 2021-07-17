WWE Supershow Scheduled for Florida in August Cancelled

– A WWE Supershow that was scheduled for Gainesville, Florida next month has been officially cancelled. The cancellation was announced this week by the previously scheduled host venue, the Stephen O’Connell Center. Their website posting noted the following on the cancellation and ticket refunds:

“The WWE Supershow originally scheduled for August 8 in Gainesville will no longer be taking place. Refunds are available from original points of purchase.”

The Supershow was scheduled as a non-televised event. As previously reported, another WWE show, a SmackDown TV taping, was cancelled this week. It was scheduled for September 17 in Atlanta, Georgia.