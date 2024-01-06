– WWE is holding a Supershow live event tonight in Spokane, Washington at the Spokane Arena. Here’s the announced lineup:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Randy Orton vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Also set to appear: Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and more.

– WWE has another Supershow event tomorrow at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, Washington. Here’s what’s advertised:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi vs. Iyo Sky, Asuka, and Kairi Sane