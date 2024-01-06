wrestling
WWE Supershow Weekend Notes: Randy Orton vs. Dominik Mysterio, Rollins vs. McIntyre
January 6, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE is holding a Supershow live event tonight in Spokane, Washington at the Spokane Arena. Here’s the announced lineup:
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Randy Orton vs. Dominik Mysterio
* Also set to appear: Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and more.
– WWE has another Supershow event tomorrow at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, Washington. Here’s what’s advertised:
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
* Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi vs. Iyo Sky, Asuka, and Kairi Sane