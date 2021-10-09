WWE Supershow Weekend Preview for Fresno & Bakersfield

– WWE will be running two live events this weekend in California. First up is today’s WWE Supershow event, featuring Raw & SmackDown Superstars at the Save Mart Center in Fresno. Here’s the announced lineup:

* WWE Championship: Big E (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

* SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

* Roman Reigns & The Usos vs. Finn Balor & The Street Profits

Other advertised talent for tonight’s event includes Charlotte Flair, Rey & Dominik Mysterio, and more. As is often the case, the card is subject to change. Fans looking to attend this event must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the show. SMC is providing onsite testing starting at 5:30 pm local time today while supplies last. The cost is $75 per test. More details on the event’s COVID guidelines are HERE.

– Tomorrow, WWE heads to the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield for the next WWE Supershow. Similar to Fresno, fans looking to attend have to provide COVID-19 vaccination documentation to enter or provide documentation of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before entering the venue.

Fans who are unvaccinated under 12 years of age are also required to take a COVID-19 test within 72 hours before the event or provide proof of a negative test result before entering. All non-vaccinated guests must also wear a mask while in the arena.

Mechanics Bank Arena is advertising the following Superstars for tomorrow’s show: Universal champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown tag team champions The Usos, Finn Balor, Rey & Dominik Mysterio, SmackDown Women’s champion Becky Lynch, Raw Women’s champion Charlotte Flair, Bobby Lashley, and more.