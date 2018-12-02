Full Content Listing for WWE Network’s Superstar Picks Hosted by Becky Lynch

– WWE Network News has the full lineup available for the WWE Network’s next installment of Superstar Picks. The new collection will be available on the WWE Network starting tomorrow (Dec. 3). The next edition will be hosted by WWE Superstar Becky Lynch.

No Way Out 2000 – Triple H vs Cactus Jack

Becky discusses Triple H vs. Cactus Jack from No Way Out 2000, her love for Mick Foley, and the moment she realized WWE had her hooked.

WWE @ MSG 08/30/1982 – Tiger Mask vs Dynamite Kid

Becky Lynch remembers being blown away by her first exposure to Tiger Mask and Dynamite Kid, who were both way ahead of their time.

Saturday Night’s Main Event 10/04/1986 – Ricky Steamboat vs Jake Roberts

Becky Lynch recalls Jake The Snake’s deliberate speaking style, her love for Steamboat, and a unique match featuring multiple reptiles.

RAW 04/03/1995 – Alundra Blayze vs Bull Nakano

Becky discusses being in awe of two athletic powerful women, Alundra Blayze and Bull Nakano, two true pioneers of the women’s division.

SummerSlam 2016 – John Cena vs AJ Styles

Becky Lynch remembers falling in love with AJ Styles through tape trading, and the awesome Styles vs. Cena match from SummerSlam 2016.

WrestleMania X – Bret Hart vs Owen Hart

Becky relates to the sibling rivalry between Bret and Owen Hart, and remembers the technical perfection of their WrestleMania X match.

RAW 06/10/2013 – Daniel Bryan vs Seth Rollins

Becky Lynch discusses her love of Seth Rollins and Daniel Bryan, who put their intelligence and athleticism on display on Raw in 2013.

NXT TakeOver Fatal 4-Way – Sami Zayn vs Adrian Neville vs Tyler Breeze vs Tyson Kidd

Becky is REALLY excited to discuss the main event of NXT TakeOver Fatal 4-Way in great detail, and the exhilaration it brought to NXT!

WrestleMania 25 – Shawn Michaels vs The Undertaker

Becky discusses Undertaker’s infamous dive, Shawn’s anguish, and the ‘wrestling perfection’ that took place at WrestleMania 25.

WrestleMania X7 – Edge and Christian vs The Dudley Boyz vs The Hardy Boyz

Becky recalls the chaotic brilliance of the 2nd TLC Match, where The Hardys, The Dudleys, and Edge and Christian created a masterpiece.