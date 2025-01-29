– According to a report by Fightful Select, as first reported by PWInsider, another talent is reportedly scheduled to be in Indianapolis for the WWE Royal Rumble later this weekend. Omos is reportedly expected to be brought in for the Rumble this weekend.

Fightful also notes that Omos’ name has been discussed for the men’s Rumble match, but it’s not yet been confirmed if he will be one of the entrants. Omos reportedly impressed WWE officials with his recent work in Pro Wrestling NOAH, along with his willingness to go to Japan, where he recently captured the GHC Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

Omos has not appeared on WWE programming since April 2024, when he worked the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on WWE SmackDown. WWE has since primarily used Omos for media appearances. As previously reported, Omos recently relinquished his GHC Tag Team Championship and announced his pending return to WWE a few days ago.

The WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is scheduled for Saturday, February 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The premium live event will be broadcast live on Peacock.