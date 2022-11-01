WWE Superstar Set to Appear in Young Rock Season 3 Premiere

– PWInsider reports that WWE Superstar Becky Lynch will be appearing in the season premiere of Young Rock. Credited under her real name of Rebecca Quin, she’ll be portraying Cyndi Lauper in the Season 3 premiere.

The new episode will cover the very first WrestleMania, along with a party that Lauper threw for the event. Versions of Hulk Hogan, Mr. T, Vince McMahon, Lou Albano, and Liberace will also be appearing in the episode, which is set in 1985.

When the role was being cast, Lauper was reportedly listed as a potentially recurring character, so Lynch could make additional appearances later on.

Season 3 of Young Rock debuts on Friday, November 4 on NBC at 8:30 pm EST. Here is some details on the episode: