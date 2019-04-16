wrestling / News
WWE News: Superstars Weigh in on Shakeup, The Miz Runs a Mile in Six Minutes
– Here are some more tweets from WWE Superstars commenting on the Superstar Shakeup. You can check out those clips from the likes of Kevin Owens, Cedric Alexander, Naomi, and more below.
I heard you guys loud and clear. I really would have loved to be on Raw but later tonight, it’s time to make up for it.
Together, we turn Smackdown Live and the entire @BellCentre into the biggest Kevin Owens Show in history!#MyWrestleMania #Home #KevinOwensShow
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) April 16, 2019
#RAW is about to enter the #AgeOfAlexander
— Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) April 16, 2019
Thank you bay bay 😘 https://t.co/xdo9oVNYvp
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) April 16, 2019
Erik the Viking?? #RawMontreal
— ROWAN (@ERICKROWAN) April 16, 2019
Hey #RAW locker room.. we know you got the message 😉 #elidolo y #lamuńeca are out for gold. #tranquilo @WWE pic.twitter.com/CzvGtuTMus
— Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) April 16, 2019
#tranquilo #RAW @AndradeCienWWE @Zelina_VegaWWE 👊🏻👊🏻👊🏻
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 16, 2019
Thoughts on the #SuperstarShakeUp @UpUpDwnDwn @WWEUsos @mikethemiz pic.twitter.com/JfFhP8AM2o
— Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) April 16, 2019
THEY TOOK @AJStylesOrg TOO?!? #SuperStarShakeUP if we don't get @MmmGorgeous then we are gonna have a problem…. pic.twitter.com/dqlTjvSJH2
— Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) April 16, 2019
– WWE released a new clip for tonight’s Miz and Mrs., where The Miz is doing a morning run when he gets a text from Maryse that “Monroe is asleep.” You can check out that clip below.
Never in @mikethemiz's life has running a 6-minute mile been more important than it is TONIGHT on #MizAndMrs! 😂 @MaryseMizanin pic.twitter.com/tUJs6xJ7fI
— WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2019
An investigation has been concluded into the alleged suicide death of Brian Lawler. #BrianLawler # https://411mania.com/wrestling/brian-lawler-investigation-tbi-concluded/
