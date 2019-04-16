WWE News: Superstars Weigh in on Shakeup, The Miz Runs a Mile in Six Minutes

– Here are some more tweets from WWE Superstars commenting on the Superstar Shakeup. You can check out those clips from the likes of Kevin Owens, Cedric Alexander, Naomi, and more below.

I heard you guys loud and clear. I really would have loved to be on Raw but later tonight, it’s time to make up for it. Together, we turn Smackdown Live and the entire @BellCentre into the biggest Kevin Owens Show in history!#MyWrestleMania #Home #KevinOwensShow — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) April 16, 2019

Thank you bay bay 😘 https://t.co/xdo9oVNYvp — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) April 16, 2019

– WWE released a new clip for tonight’s Miz and Mrs., where The Miz is doing a morning run when he gets a text from Maryse that “Monroe is asleep.” You can check out that clip below.

Never in @mikethemiz's life has running a 6-minute mile been more important than it is TONIGHT on #MizAndMrs! 😂 @MaryseMizanin pic.twitter.com/tUJs6xJ7fI — WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2019

An investigation has been concluded into the alleged suicide death of Brian Lawler. #BrianLawler # https://411mania.com/wrestling/brian-lawler-investigation-tbi-concluded/