wrestling / News

WWE News: Superstars Weigh in on Shakeup, The Miz Runs a Mile in Six Minutes

April 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Raw Superstar Shakeup

– Here are some more tweets from WWE Superstars commenting on the Superstar Shakeup. You can check out those clips from the likes of Kevin Owens, Cedric Alexander, Naomi, and more below.

– WWE released a new clip for tonight’s Miz and Mrs., where The Miz is doing a morning run when he gets a text from Maryse that “Monroe is asleep.” You can check out that clip below.

An investigation has been concluded into the alleged suicide death of Brian Lawler. #BrianLawler # https://411mania.com/wrestling/brian-lawler-investigation-tbi-concluded/

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Miz and Mrs., Superstar Shakeup, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading