WWE Superstar Spectacle Spoilers From WWE Performance Center

WWE taped their special for India, Superstar Spectacle, earlier today in the Thunderdome. The event will air on January 26 on the WWE Network and Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony MAX in India. Here are spoilers, courtesy of ITN Wrestling:

– Opens with a video with the tagline “WWE: Hero in All of Us”, which is special for the Indian market.

– Promos aired for Guru Raaj, Bollywood Boyz(Sunil & Samir Singh), Jinder Mahal. Jeet Rama, Kavita Devi Singh, Rinku Singh & Saurav Gurjar (Indus Sher), Dilsher Shanky, and Giant Zanjeer. It was followed by promos for Royal Rumble 2021 and WrestleMania 37.

– Jinder Mahal opened the show, congratulated India for Republic Day and asks the fans to “blow the roof off” with their reaction so India gets a weekly show.

– Big E and Xavier Woods came out and did their usual skit before the Street Profits interrupted. They then introduced a performance from Spining Canvas.

– The show begins proper with the WWE opening video, then the India national anthem. Triple H narrated a promo about WWE’s relationship with India, with clips of various wrestlers (John Cena, Bret Hart, etc) visiting the country. There were clips of traditional Indian wrestling and videos of The Great Khali, the Bollywood Boyz, Jinder Mahal and others. Triple H introduced the new stars in developmental, including Jeet Rama, Indus Sher- Rinku and Sourav, Guru Raaj, Giant Zanjeer, Dilsjer Shanky and Kavita Devi Singh.

– Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Shoraz Ali provided commentary.

– NXT Champion Finn Balor def. Guri Raaj after a 1916.

– Dilsher Shanky, Giant Zanjeer, Rey Mysterio & Ricochet def. Dolph Ziggler, King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro after Mysterio pinned Cesaro with a Splash from Heaven off of Shanky’s shoulders.

– AJ Styles def. Jeet Rama with the Phenomenal Forearm.

– Sareena Sandhu & Charlotte Flair def. Bayley & Natalya when Sareena got the pin.

– Ric Flair cuts a promo but gets interrupted by Jinder Mahal and the Bollywood Boyz. Mahal cuts a heel promo before Drew McIntyre and Indus Sher come out, leading to…

– Drew McIntyre & Indus Sher def. Jinder Mahal & The Bollywood Boyz after Indus Sher hit their finisher.

– All the Indian stars celebrate with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon