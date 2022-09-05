WWE Announces Superstar Sunday Will Return to A&E Later This Year

WWE’s Sunday lineup on A&E is over for now, but it will be back this winter. WWE announced on Monday that it’s “Superstar Sunday” lineup of Biography: WWE Legends and WWE Rivals, along with new episodes of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, will return this winter on the cable network:

#WWEonAE’s Superstar Sunday will continue its reign with all-new episodes of Biography: WWE Legends, WWE Rivals and the return of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures THIS WINTER, only on @AETV. pic.twitter.com/it4fkJgULv — WWE on A&E (@WWEonAE) September 5, 2022