WWE Selling Superstar-Themed Face Masks, 100% of Net Proceeds Going to Charity
WWE is now selling CDC-compliant face masks patterned after WWE stars, with proceeds going to charity. As announced by WWE Shop, the masks feature the styles of Mustafa Ali, Kane, The Fiend, Triple H, Ultimate Warrior, Randy Savage, John Cena, Becky Lynch and others, including a general WWE Championship mask and one for the Raw Women’s Championship (sorry, Smackdown, no luck).
100% of the net proceeds from purchases will go to support Americares Foundation, Inc., who are delivering medical supplies to health care workers. You can see the masks in the link from the below tweet or here.
Be A Superstar! #WWE is proud to offer face masks that are comfortable, breathable and compatible with the CDC's guidance for non-medical face coverings. 100% of the net proceeds from your purchase goes to support @americares. Available now at #WWEShop!https://t.co/P6XGPkXrqx pic.twitter.com/zCJBbmy5mF
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) May 4, 2020
