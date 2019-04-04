WWE News: Superstars Present Award at Children’s Hospital, The New Day vs. The Bar Bowling Finals, DaMandyzDonuts Episode 30

– WWE Superstars EC3, Ember Moon, Lacey Evans, and Johnny Gargano recently visited the Hackensack University Medical Center Children’s Hospital this week. You can check out a photo and a video clip of their visit that were posted online below. They also gave Dr. Derek Hanson the WWE Community Champion award.

.@WWEEmberMoon presented Dr. Derek Hanson from the @HackensackUMC Children’s Hospital

with the WWE Community Champion Award for all his great work! pic.twitter.com/4FfZ0uI0DU — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) April 3, 2019

– Xavier Woods released a new UpUpDownDown video featuring the bowling finals of The Bar vs. The New Day. You can check out that video below.

– DaMandyzDonuts Episode 30 has been released. Lana makes an appearance in the new video, which you can see below.