WWE News: Superstars Present Award at Children’s Hospital, The New Day vs. The Bar Bowling Finals, DaMandyzDonuts Episode 30

April 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Superstars EC3, Ember Moon, Lacey Evans, and Johnny Gargano recently visited the Hackensack University Medical Center Children’s Hospital this week. You can check out a photo and a video clip of their visit that were posted online below. They also gave Dr. Derek Hanson the WWE Community Champion award.

– Xavier Woods released a new UpUpDownDown video featuring the bowling finals of The Bar vs. The New Day. You can check out that video below.

– DaMandyzDonuts Episode 30 has been released. Lana makes an appearance in the new video, which you can see below.

