WWE Superstars Comment on Changes to WrestleMania 36: Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, More

March 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Brock Lesnar Drew McIntyre WrestleMania 36 WWE

As previously reported, WWE announced that WrestleMania 36 is now being held across two nights on Saturday and Sunday next month. Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski will serve as the host for this year’s event. Following the announcement, a number of WWE Superstars commented on the changes and news to this year’s events. Superstars who commented on the show include Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, and many more. You can read their comments and tweets below.

As noted, the matches for the WrestleMania 36 dates are specifically listed as taking place at the WWE Performance Center. It’s been reported that the matches will be filmed at multiple locations, but WWE has yet to make that part of the event official.

