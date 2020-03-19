wrestling / News
WWE Superstars Comment on Changes to WrestleMania 36: Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, More
– As previously reported, WWE announced that WrestleMania 36 is now being held across two nights on Saturday and Sunday next month. Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski will serve as the host for this year’s event. Following the announcement, a number of WWE Superstars commented on the changes and news to this year’s events. Superstars who commented on the show include Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, and many more. You can read their comments and tweets below.
As noted, the matches for the WrestleMania 36 dates are specifically listed as taking place at the WWE Performance Center. It’s been reported that the matches will be filmed at multiple locations, but WWE has yet to make that part of the event official.
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 19, 2020
Two nights of @WrestleMania. @WWE’s biggest event just got BIGGER. One of those nights belongs to the #BigDog… Who will claim the other?
Guess we’ll see. #MainEvent https://t.co/TpNnHCxrrx
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) March 19, 2020
.@WrestleMania bigger than before?
It’s about to be a MOTHERLOVIN MANIA WEEKEND. @KarlAndersonWWE @LukeGallowsWWE https://t.co/dK0my9WGTW
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) March 18, 2020
Welcome to the future!Embrace uncertainties one day at a time!:)! https://t.co/bVjYRIeMRJ
— #BrotherNero DELETED (@JEFFHARDYBRAND) March 19, 2020
Let’s goooooo! Two nights of the best night of the year! Can’t wait to party with @RobGronkowski @WrestleMania! @WWE https://t.co/g4UDkoxx1M
— No Way Jose (@WWENoWayJose) March 19, 2020
Faugh A Ballagh! https://t.co/jmeSe3IIJI
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) March 19, 2020
Change to live https://t.co/OvUqWoWmtl
— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) March 19, 2020
Crazy hyped for @WWE #Wrestlemania this year! For the first time ever it’s going to be a 2-night event with my main man @RobGronkowski hosting! All kinds of shenanigans are going to transpire!!
It’s so nice, we gotta do it twice!
Get Hyped @WWEUniverse!!
Chops all around! pic.twitter.com/P4U3hn44Wu
— Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) March 19, 2020
See you soon @RobGronkowski 😎 https://t.co/xhb1rosAKn
— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) March 19, 2020
Can’t wait to make history!!!! @WrestleMania #jointheraid https://t.co/XxNwrMGvCm
— Erik (@Erik_WWE) March 19, 2020
Wow, 2-NIGHT‼️ https://t.co/gygS4NrdSz
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) March 18, 2020
I’ll see you there @RobGronkowski!!!#WrestleMania #2Nights https://t.co/dmr0MvTBQ9
— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) March 18, 2020
Two nights is better then one.
Congrats @RobGronkowski see you in Orlando for @WrestleMania
April 4th and 5th. https://t.co/tC0UEkW19Z
— TUCKy (@tuckerwwe) March 18, 2020
I’m hosting both nights of @WWE #Wrestlemania!!!
Oh wait that’s @RobGronkowski, sorry I got confused, my bad.
Still, very exciting. pic.twitter.com/Eip6OEGvNm
— Dominik Dijakovic (@DijakovicWWE) March 18, 2020
There’s a 1st time for everything! Let’s get #LuchaLit two nights in a row @RobGronkowski for #Wrestlemania36 ! #LHP https://t.co/FrIlecWsR8
— Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) March 18, 2020
Hey, @RobGronkowski, congratulations on hosting @Wrestlemania! Can't wait to show you some drills that I've been working on with @WWEDanielBryan! #GetBetterEveryDay #HostButAlsoTrain #PracticeHowYouPlay #GulakBryanConnection https://t.co/MNrnpZXuZu
— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) March 18, 2020
Pretty dopeeee! https://t.co/NOK1EALJrR
— Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) March 18, 2020
🚨🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/jnfe5mxlZ8
— Charly Caruso // Arnolt (@CharlyOnTV) March 18, 2020
2 days? That’s awesome! https://t.co/0o0Vcz26Zu
— Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) March 18, 2020
all we want as performers is to make you guys smile and laugh, we will do our best and we will tell you our stories. With two nights in April, Saturday and Sunday, we can have an unforgettable Wrestlemania weekender! ❤️🌎❤️🌎
bubbly poltergeists coming through your screen!! 📺 https://t.co/K7cHtZuHil
— Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) March 18, 2020
#WrestleMania is #STILLHere! Got my new gear ready because…I’m #AlwayzReady! https://t.co/oX8fQEsNIZ
— Matt Cardona (@ZackRyder) March 18, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jerry Lawler Doesn’t Think It Would Hurt If WWE ‘Piped In Some Crowd Noise’
- Chael Sonnen Calls Monday’s RAW A ‘Rotten Piece of Garbage’
- Gail Kim On Her WWE Return Being Disappointing, Getting the Daniel Bryan Storyline As She Was About to Quit and Why She Left
- CM Punk On Which Opponents Could Bring Him Back to the Ring, Says The Answer Changes