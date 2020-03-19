WWE Superstars Comment on Changes to WrestleMania 36: Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, More

– As previously reported, WWE announced that WrestleMania 36 is now being held across two nights on Saturday and Sunday next month. Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski will serve as the host for this year’s event. Following the announcement, a number of WWE Superstars commented on the changes and news to this year’s events. Superstars who commented on the show include Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, and many more. You can read their comments and tweets below.

As noted, the matches for the WrestleMania 36 dates are specifically listed as taking place at the WWE Performance Center. It’s been reported that the matches will be filmed at multiple locations, but WWE has yet to make that part of the event official.

Two nights of @WrestleMania. @WWE’s biggest event just got BIGGER. One of those nights belongs to the #BigDog… Who will claim the other? Guess we’ll see. #MainEvent https://t.co/TpNnHCxrrx — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) March 19, 2020

Welcome to the future!Embrace uncertainties one day at a time!:)! https://t.co/bVjYRIeMRJ — #BrotherNero DELETED (@JEFFHARDYBRAND) March 19, 2020

Let’s goooooo! Two nights of the best night of the year! Can’t wait to party with @RobGronkowski @WrestleMania! @WWE https://t.co/g4UDkoxx1M — No Way Jose (@WWENoWayJose) March 19, 2020

Change to live https://t.co/OvUqWoWmtl — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) March 19, 2020

Crazy hyped for @WWE #Wrestlemania this year! For the first time ever it’s going to be a 2-night event with my main man @RobGronkowski hosting! All kinds of shenanigans are going to transpire!! It’s so nice, we gotta do it twice! Get Hyped @WWEUniverse!! Chops all around! pic.twitter.com/P4U3hn44Wu — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) March 19, 2020

Two nights is better then one. Congrats @RobGronkowski see you in Orlando for @WrestleMania April 4th and 5th. https://t.co/tC0UEkW19Z — TUCKy (@tuckerwwe) March 18, 2020