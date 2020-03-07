wrestling / News
WWE News: Superstars Comment on nWo Segment, WWE Reaches 40 Billion YouTube Views, Tyler Bate Turns 23
– As previously reported, Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, and Sami Zayn interrupted last night’s Moment of Bliss segment on WWE Smackdown, which featured an appearance by nWo members Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash. Nakamura, Cesaro, and Zayn later commented on the segment on Twitter, which you can see below.
Cesaro wrote on the segment, “taring down my childhood.” For Zayn commented on Twitter, “No apologies for being a fast thinker.” Nakamura only wrote on his account, “Too sweet.
Too sweet
— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) March 7, 2020
Staring down my childhood pic.twitter.com/TDDk5OPMJt
— Cesaro (@WWECesaro) March 7, 2020
No apologies for being a fast thinker. -SZ pic.twitter.com/K7SRaXiaLU
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 7, 2020
– WWE announced today that the company has reached 40 billion views for its official YouTube channel.
Congratulations to @WWE’s @YouTube channel for surpassing 40 billion views! We couldn't have done it without you, @WWEUniverse! https://t.co/Y8TJpZkEOi
— WWE (@WWE) March 7, 2020
– NXT UK Superstar and former UK champion Tyler Bate celebrates his birthday today. He turns 23 years old. NXT UK also wished him a happy birthday today, which you can see below.
b i g s t r o n g b i r t h d a y
Happy birthday, @Tyler_Bate! 💪 #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/pPLn2XhsRh
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) March 7, 2020
