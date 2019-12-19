WWE Superstars Comment on Rhea Ripley Winning NXT Women’s Title, Bayley Tells Ripley ‘See You Soon’

– After Rhea Ripley won the NXT women’s title from Shayna Baszler during last night’s NXT on USA Network, she’s received a groundswell of support and messages on Twitter from Superstars and talent from across the WWE Universe. You can check out some of those tweets from Lacey Evans, Stephanie McMahon, Nia Jax, and more below.

Notably, Smackdown women’s champion Bayley wrote to Ripley, “And the sheep go wild. Congratulations @RheaRipley_WWE. See you soon.”

Additionally, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon wrote, “Congratulations @RheaRipley_WWE and @QoSBaszler on an INCREDIBLE match, and Rhea becoming the new NXT Women’s Champion! All of you just keep raising the bar! #WWENXT #WeAreNXT @WWENXT @USA_Network”

