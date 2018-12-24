Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Superstars Who Have Dressed as Santa, Kassius Ohno Celebrates His Birthday

December 24, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
John Cena WWE Raw Christmas Superstars

WWE.com published a new video playlist showcasing Superstars who have dressed up as Santa Claus, including John Cena. You can check out the video playlist by clicking on the link in the tweet below.

– WWE wished NXT Superstar Kassius Ohno a happy birthday today. He turns 39 years old today. You can check out the birthday tweet posted for Ohno below.

article topics :

Kassius Ohno, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

Loading...

Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading