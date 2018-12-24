WWE News: Superstars Who Have Dressed as Santa, Kassius Ohno Celebrates His Birthday

– WWE.com published a new video playlist showcasing Superstars who have dressed up as Santa Claus, including John Cena. You can check out the video playlist by clicking on the link in the tweet below.

Superstars just LOVE dressing up like Santa Claus. https://t.co/kxzYNFz6VP — WWE (@WWE) December 24, 2018

– WWE wished NXT Superstar Kassius Ohno a happy birthday today. He turns 39 years old today. You can check out the birthday tweet posted for Ohno below.