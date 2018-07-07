Quantcast

 

WWE: Superstars in GIFs This Week, New Asuka Shirt Available, and Full Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles Extreme Rules Match Video

July 7, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE tweeted a compilation of WWE Superstars in GIFs this week. Some of the picks this week included Team Hell No, James Ellsworth, and Braun Strowman. You can check out that tweet and gallery link below.

– WWE Shop has released a new shirt for Asuka. You can check out a new clip for that shirt reveal posted by WWE Shop on Twitter this week below.

– WWE released the full AJ Styles vs. Roman Reigns match for the WWE world title at Extreme Rules 2016. You can check out that complete match video below.

