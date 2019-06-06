wrestling / News

WWE News: Superstars Attending GLAAD Concert, Full Dolph Ziggler vs. Kofi Kingston 2-Out-of-3 Falls Match, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins Hunt for Figures in Iowa

June 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Canyon Ceman, George Barrios, RKO, The Berzerker SXSW Hell in a Cell Director Executive YouTube Spain Superstars LIDS WWE's WWE News - Rich Bocchini - Tim Sylvia WWE - Superstars Brian Flinn YouTube Executive WWE's Philadelphia Extreme WWE Now Canyon Ceman SXSW RKO Corporate, The Berzerker Stomping Grounds, George Barrios

– The WWE PR Twitter account announced that WWE Superstars will be attending the GLAAD concert for #LoveAndAcceptance tonight in Nashville, Tennessee. Superstars attending the event include Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Paige, and Mickie James. You can check out that tweet below.

– Ahead of their world title match at Super ShowDown this week, World Wrestling Entertainment released a full match video featuring Dolph Ziggler vs. Kofi Kingston for the US title from Monday Night Raw on June 20, 2011. This was a 2-of-3 Falls Match. You can check out the full match video below.

– World Wrestling Entertainment released a new “Figure It Out” video with Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins where they go on a figure hunt in Iowa. You can check out that video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dolph Ziggler, Kofi Kingston, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading