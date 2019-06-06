wrestling / News
WWE News: Superstars Attending GLAAD Concert, Full Dolph Ziggler vs. Kofi Kingston 2-Out-of-3 Falls Match, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins Hunt for Figures in Iowa
– The WWE PR Twitter account announced that WWE Superstars will be attending the GLAAD concert for #LoveAndAcceptance tonight in Nashville, Tennessee. Superstars attending the event include Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Paige, and Mickie James. You can check out that tweet below.
#Nashville join @WWE Superstars @SonyaDevilleWWE @WWE_MandyRose @RealPaigeWWE & @MickieJames tonight at the @glaad concert for #LoveAndAcceptance 🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/HuVSDUzxFx
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) June 6, 2019
Happy Pride everyone! Tonight I will be attending @glaad concert for Love and Acceptance in Nashville for the second year in a row! It so important for me to stand up for what I believe in and to spread the message of love and acceptance as far and wide as I possibly can! pic.twitter.com/FUCGBqUv5c
— Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) June 6, 2019
– Ahead of their world title match at Super ShowDown this week, World Wrestling Entertainment released a full match video featuring Dolph Ziggler vs. Kofi Kingston for the US title from Monday Night Raw on June 20, 2011. This was a 2-of-3 Falls Match. You can check out the full match video below.
– World Wrestling Entertainment released a new “Figure It Out” video with Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins where they go on a figure hunt in Iowa. You can check out that video below.
